Just in: One killed by sand storm in Gombe

One person has been confirmed dead following a huge sand storm that blew across Gombe metropolis Thursday evening.

Eyewitness said the victim, who was on motorcycle, ran into a trailer at Rainbow roundabout in Gombe while trying to avoid the heavy sand storm.

Three other persons were also injured while trying to rush to safe areas during the incident.

Residents, who were caught in the storm, said they had to tie clothes round their heads to protect their hair and eyes from the sand rain.

The Thursday evening wind, which caused dust, created pandemonium as motorists scampered for safety.

The situation, which lasted for more than 30 minutes, also saw drivers resorting to their head lamps to see clearly to avert more tragedies.

The Thursday evening wind, which caused dust, created pandemonium as motorists scampered for safety.

The situation, which lasted for more than 30 minutes, also saw drivers resorting to their head lamps to see clearly to avert more tragedies.

Meanwhile, the Gombe State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Janet Kassa described it as sad occurrence.

Kassa said that the motorcycle popularly known as Achaba, was conveying a passenger before it collided with a trailer around Rainbow roundabout at the state metropolis.

The FRSC spokesperson revealed that the deceased has been deposited at the Specialist Hospital morgue for proper identification before internment.

According to her: “I have confirmed the accident three persons did not pass on, one person died on the spot. It involved a trailer and bikeman and his passenger at the rainbow roundabout, the two survivors are receiving treatment as they sustained various degree of injuries.”

Kassa called on passengers to continue to abide to safety measures while cautioning that the sector would not condone reckless driving. The Nation