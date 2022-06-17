Just in: Ondo holds mass burial for Owo attack victims

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Friday leads other dignitaries in Funeral mass for the victims of Sunday, June 5, 2022 deadly attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, South Western Nigeria.

Bodies of the victims, among of which were six kids and 20 women, were brought in a hearse in separate coffins to the venue of mass.

While speaking at the mass, Governor Akeredolu admitted that there was total collapse of the country’s security apparatus, however said the occasion was not the forum to debate such a critical National topic.

He said the challenge of insecurity in Nigeria and the way out would be discussed at the appropriate place.

Recall that suspected gunmen stormed the Church on Sunday, June 5, 2022 and opened fire on the worshippers.

No fewer than 40 people including young, old, kids and women died in the bloody attack.