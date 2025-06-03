Just In: Ondo Assembly deputy speaker, majority leader resign

The Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Abayomi Akinruntan (APC, Ilaje constituency1), and the Majority Leader, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi (APC, Owo constituency1), have resigned from their respective positions.

The pair announced their resignations on the floor of the House during Tuesday’s plenary session, which was presided over by the Speaker, Mr Olamide Oladiji.

Akinruntan cited political power-sharing arrangements within the state as the reason for his resignation.

In the wake of these developments, Mr Ololade Gbegudu, representing Okitipupa Constituency 2, has been selected as the new Deputy Speaker, while Mr Olatunji Oshati, from Ose State Constituency, has assumed the role of Majority Leader.

Details later…

Post Views: 6