Just In: Olubadan Stool: Balogun warms up, as Cout dismisses ruling on Ibadan High Chiefs elevation

An Oyo High Court has dismissed the suit challenging the consent judgment that nullified the promotion of Ibadan High Chiefs as Obas under the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi led government in the state.

The Tuesday ruling consequently endorsed the appointment of Lekan Balogun as the potential new Olubadan of Ibadan.

Recall that controversies surrounded the appointment, approval, and announcement of Oba Lekan Balogun, as the new Olubadan.

For Balogun to be appointed, Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde has since asked the kingmakers to discontinue the case.

The High Chiefs – promoted Obas – were in court to challenge the consent judgment which set aside the gazette that recognised them as Obas.

According to Radio Nigeria, Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, gave the verdict at a sitting at Court One of the Oyo State High Court.

The Nation