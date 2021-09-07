Just in: OAU dismisses another lecturer for sexual misconduct

In its avowed determination to maintain zero tolerance for every form of sexual intimidation, harassment and, or coercion, the governing council of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has dismissed another lecturer, Dr. Adebayo Mosobalaje, for sexual demeanor against a female student.

The spokesman of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, said in a statement that the decision to dismiss Dr. Mosobalaje of the Department of English Language in the Faculty of Arts, was taken by the University Council at its sitting on Tuesday, 7th September, 2021.

The statement reads: “Having exhaustively deliberated on the report of the Joint Committee of Council and Senate, which investigated the case of sexual harassment against Dr Mosobalaje, the University Council, unambiguously declared its zero tolerance to sexual harassment in any form or guise and, accordingly, applied the appropriate university sanctions for such an offence as contained in the university regulation.

Almost two weeks ago, the university management formally inaugurated an ‘anti-sexual harassment policy’ where the First Ladies of Ekiti and Osun states, Erelu Bisi Fayemi and Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola, presented papers while a former vice chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Professor Yemisi Obilade, was the main speaker.

The vice chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, had also at several for a reiterated the commitment of his administration to uphold the zero tolerance policy for sexual harassment and other social vices.

The University Council, chaired by Owelle Oscar Udoji, has also pledged to support policies that promote mutual coexistence between all the members of the university community.