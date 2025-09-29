Just in: NNPC, NUPRC, NMDPRA shut as PENGASSAN begins strike

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), on Monday commenced a nationwide strike that paralysed operations at key oil and gas regulatory institutions, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The industrial action, which followed the weekend directive by the union’s National Executive Council, saw members across the country withdrawing their services, effectively shutting down critical agencies that drive Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

At the NUPRC headquarters in Abuja, it was observed that the main gate was firmly locked, leaving several employees stranded outside the premises.

Security operatives on duty confirmed that no staff were allowed entry, in compliance with the strike directive issued by the union.

Similarly, activities at the NMDPRA headquarters in the busy Central Business District were completely grounded as workers fully complied with the industrial action.

Confirming the situation, the PENGASSAN Chairman in NMDPRA, Tony Iziogba, told newsmen that the union had achieved “100 percent compliance,” effectively restricting access to staff and visitors.

He added that his colleagues had also enforced 100 percent compliance at the NNPCL and other relevant agencies.

According to PENGASSAN, the strike became inevitable after the alleged wrongful dismissal of about 800 workers at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The union’s directive to halt crude oil and gas supplies to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has sent shockwaves through the energy sector, with oil marketers warning of severe disruptions in fuel distribution.

This move is expected to choke the domestic market, driving up demand and prices.

On Sunday, PENGASSAN announced a nationwide strike, instructing all its members in various offices, companies, institutions, and agencies to cease all services starting at 12:01 am on Monday, September 29, 2025.

The union also directed members stationed in various field locations to down tools from 6:00 am on Sunday, September 28, and commence a round-the-clock prayer vigil.

In a strongly worded resolution signed by PENGASSAN General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, the union accused Dangote refinery of violating Nigerian labour laws and International Labour Organisation conventions by sacking workers for joining the union.

It alleged the dismissed workers had been replaced by foreigners.

Also Read

“All processes involving gas and crude supply to Dangote Refinery should be halted immediately,” the resolution declared. “All IOC (International Oil Companies) branches must ramp down gas production and supply to Dangote Refinery and petrochemicals.”

The development has heightened fears of fuel scarcity and blackouts, as NNPC remains the sole importer of petrol while the midstream and downstream authority regulates supply and distribution.

Similarly, NUPRC is responsible for monitoring crude production and enforcing gas supply obligations to power plants.

All eyes are now on Monday’s emergency meeting convened by the Minister of Labour.

Whether dialogue can restore calm or whether Nigeria plunges deeper into crisis may depend on the willingness of both sides to compromise.