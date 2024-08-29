JUST IN: NLC president Ajaero leaves police headquarters

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has left the headquarters of the Intelligence Response Team in Abuja.

The NLC chairman, who arrived at exactly 10:17am, left at 11.15 am after writing his statement.

Ajaero did not address journalists at the IRT headquarters.

He, however, said he would speak to journalists at the NLC headquarters.

The police had last week invited Ajaero to the IRT headquarters on August 20 by 10 am to answer questions on his alleged involvement in terrorism financing, cybercrime, subversion, criminal conspiracy, and treasonable felony.

Ajaero, however, who could not make it, promised to honour the invitation today.

The Eagle Online reports that Ajaero was accompanied to the Police headquarters by Human Rights activist Femi Falana, SAN, Maxwell Opara, Deji Adeyanju, for questioning over allegations of terrorism financing among others.

Also Read:

Although the Labour movement had mobilized its members to accompany Ajaero to the Police headquarters in solidarity, Chief Falana, who is the NLC lawyer had told the workers to stay behind at the Labour house to avoid a rowdy session at the Police.

Falana reportedly assured that the situation will be handled well with the lawyers from his Chambers among others in the entourage.

While workers from different unions are at the Labour House waiting, there was a detachment of Police Officers within the vicinity.

Post Views: 0