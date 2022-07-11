Subscribe
Just In: Nine APC Governors meet Buhari in Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari and nine ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors are meeting in his Daura country home in Katsina State.

The Governors involved in the meeting are: Aminu Masari (Katsina); Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi); Abubakar Bello (Niger); Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa); Hope Uzodinma (Imo); Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti); Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna).

They were led to the meeting by the Chairman Progressives Governor’s Forum Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi state.

They drove into Daura’s private residence of the President at about 1 pm shortly after which the meeting started.

The agenda at the meeting could not be immediately ascertained as the time of filing this report.

More shortly…

