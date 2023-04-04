Just in: #NigeriaDecides: Afenifere Youths’ Organisation berates, passes vote of no confidence on Pa Ayo Adebanjo 

The Yoruba Afenifere Youths Organisation of Nigeria (YAYON) has expressed disgust on the roles played by the controversial Afenifere, a pan socio-cultural Yoruba group Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, insisting that the authentic and “legally recognized” Leader of the group remains Pa Dr Reuben Fasoranti.

The group has therefore passed “a vote of no confidence” on the veteran politician.

YAYON made this declaration Tuesday in a communique issued and signed by its National Leader, Comrade Eric Oluwole; the Spokesman, Ojo Bright Eniafe; Secretary, Adewale Adeyemo; Chairman, Yoruba Youth Alliance, Lekan Wilki; Leader, Yoruba Youth Community Policing, Abiodun Rosanwo and two others at the joint press briefing session of its leaders held in Lagos.

Citing many of his alleged ignoble conducts during the country’s recent general elections, YAYON recalled “To our dismay, and contrary to tradition and history, we discovered that immediately Pa. Adebanjo took the mantle of leadership as ACTING Leader of Afenifere, he has been projecting himself as the Leader.

“Not only that, from all notes compared with history, he has not been working in accordance with the solemn sacred order, norms, ethics and virtues of Afenifere”.

Consequently, the group condemned in totality, the gross insubordination of the ACTING Leader of Afenifere, Pa Adebanjo.

“For emphasis, we will not allow our future to be mortgaged by Pa. Ayo Adebanjo. We challenge him to provide us with a substantial reason for attacking and maligning our own son, a true son of the soil, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President-Elect of Nigeria, despite the conclusion of a free, fair and credible election devoid of monetisation or rigging, which he won.

“The youths are watching and would wish to see Baba Adebanjo to guide Yoruba Nation appropriately; but we are shocked that Baba is not supporting Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“As youths, we were wishing that Pa. Adebanjo would be a loving father by accommodating everyone

“But today, we are here to put history in its right place and set a path of honour, not just for us or our children, but for generations yet unborn.

“We noted the wise saying: “Omode gbon, agba gbon, la fi da Ile-Ife”. As youths, we are acting to save our rich history and defend our traditions”.

The group declared: “A VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE IS HEREBY PASSED on the Acting Leader of Afenifere Pa Ayo Adebanjo forthwith; and that he stops parading as Leader/Acting Leader of Afenifere.

“That he ceases to be in all capacities, the Acting Leader of Afenifere.

“All well-meaning leaders and members of Afenifere should queue behind the National Leader of Afenifere worldwide, Pa. Dr. Reuben Fasoranti, is still alive and his pronouncement on any issue remained final on behalf of Afenifere in general”.

YAYON subsequently advised the press to note the right position as regards the leadership of Afenifere, on who the Leader of Afenifere is, adding that, in the past, it has never been heard in “Yoruba history that there exist two kings in a palace. Eewo orisa!”

The group therefore called for the restructuring of Afenifere and advised Chief Adebanjo to step down as the acting Leader of Afenifere in the interest of the organisation and the entire Yoruba race.

Recall that Chief Adebanjo opposed and campaigned against the presidential bid of Tinubu, instead, supported the candidate of the opposition Labour Party LP, Peter Obi, claiming his position was to arrest marginalizing of a section of the country.