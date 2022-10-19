Just in: New Postmaster General assumes duty

The Postmaster General of the Federation/CEO Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Sunday Adepoju has assumed duty, promising to leave the agency better than how he met it

In his maiden address to the top management, Adepoju assured the staffers of the organisation that he would put in his best with their support to ensure the smooth transformation of NIPOST.

He said, “welfare is going to be my concern because every member of staff will put in his/her best in delivery of obligations to the organisation”.

Until his appointment, Adepoju, who is a professional Accountant, had held several appointments as an Accountant in several private organisations.

He was also a Special Assistant on Account Matters to ex-governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Also, he was a two-term member of the House of Representatives, where he represented Ibarapa/Ido Federal constituency of Oyo state, from 2011 to 2019.

The new Postmaster General was a graduate of Accountancy from Yaba College of Techonology, where he obtained a HND in Accountancy and an MBA from Federal University of Technology, Akure.

His appointment is for an initial term of five years.