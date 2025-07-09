Just In: NECO releases results for 2025 BECE

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the release of the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results.

The exam, which commenced on May 12 and concluded on May 23, 2025, had a total of 179,201 registered candidates and covered 12 subjects.

A statement issued on Wednesday by NECO’s Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, disclosed that the results were released following the successful conclusion of the 2025 BECE Award Committee Meeting held at the Council’s headquarters in Minna.

During the meeting, the Chairperson of the Award Committee, Dr. (Mrs.) Folake Olatunji-David, who is also the Director of Basic Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, expressed satisfaction with the processes that led to the release of the results.

The meeting was attended by NECO management and selected secondary school principals from across the country.

Meanwhile, the Award Committee has approved the date and timetable for the 2025 BECE re-sit examination.

The re-sit is scheduled for July 23 and 24, 2025, and will cover Mathematics and English Studies.

