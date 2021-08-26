JUST IN: NBC queries Channels TV over Ortom’s interview

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has queried Channels Television over an interview granted to Benue Governor Samuel Ortom.

Checks by The Nation indicated it was not the first time Channels TV would be queried by NBC.

In April, the agency suspended the broadcast license of Channels Television and imposed a N5 million fine on the station for alleged breach of the broadcast code in its live programme titled: “Politics Today”.

Ortom, who was a guest on Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, had accused President Muhammadu Buhari of trying to “Fulanise” Nigeria.

He further faulted the President’s decision to review grazing reserves across the country, describing it as unconstitutional.

But a letter signed by NBC Director-General, Balarabe Ilelah dated August 24, said Channels TV violated six of its codes during the broadcast of the interview.

The NBC said the comments of the Governor were “divisive, inciting and unfair”, adding that Channels TV anchors did not “thoroughly interrogate” Ortom.

“The national broadcasting commission monitored the broadcast of your program Sunrise Daily between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Tuesday,” the letter reads.

“The programme which had as guest the executive governor of Benue state governor Samuel Ortom was observed to contain inciting divisive and unfair comments which were not thoroughly interrogated by the anchors.

“This negates the following provisions of the Nigeria broadcasting code. Consequently, Channels Television is required to explain why appropriate sanctions should not be applied for these infractions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code. Your response should reach the commission within 24 hours of receipt of this letter.”