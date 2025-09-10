Just in: National grid collapses again

The national grid has collapsed again, plunging many parts of Nigeria into darkness.

The megawatt (MW) generated dropped from 2,917.83 (MW) to 1.5 (MW) between 11 am and 12 pm on Wednesday.

Shortly after the collapse, the Nigeria National Grid, an X handle that provides updates on Electric power distribution announced that “System restoration is in progress.”

At the time of filing this report, DisCos have not provided any updates about the grid collapse.

Details later…

