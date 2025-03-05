Just in: Natasha absent as Senate probe hearing begins

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, failed to appear before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions on Wednesday, which is investigating her conduct during last week’s plenary session.

The female lawmaker had clashed with Akpabio over seating arrangements on the floor of the Senate on February 20.

Last Friday, the Kogi lawmaker also accused Akpabio of sexual harassment and maligning her because she refused his sexual advances.

Also Read:

In response, the Senate referred the matter to its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

At the committee meeting, the Chairman, Senator Neda Imasuen (PDP, Edo South), expressed disappointment over Akpoti-Uduaghan’s absence, stating, “Senator Natasha was duly invited to this meeting. We hope she will join us as we continue.”

The session, initially scheduled for 2:00 pm was delayed and eventually started at 2:58 pm due to the absence of both Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South).

While Adaramodu arrived at 2:50 p.m., Akpoti-Uduaghan was still absent when proceedings began.

As of the time of filing this report, the Kogi lawmaker had yet to arrive for the hearing.

Details later…

Post Views: 4