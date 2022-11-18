Just in: NASC appoints Tambuwal as acting CNA

The National Assembly Service Commission NASC has appointed Sani Magaji Tambuwal as the acting Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA).

Tambuwal, until his appointment, was the Secretary Finance and Accounts of the National Assembly.

The position of CNA became vacant following the retirement of Arc. Amos Olatunde Ojo Tuesday.

The NASC also elevated Ogunlana Kamoru from the post of Secretary Legal Services to that of Acting Deputy CNA.

Also, Henrietta Aimua-Ehikioya (Secretary Special Duties) was redeployed to the post of Secretary Legal Services.

The Director Legislative, Birma Shuaibu, was elevated to the post of Secretary, Human Resources Directorate, while Umoru Barde Ali (Director Pharmacy) was appointed as the acting Secretary of Research and Information.

Other are Mr Omogbehin Yomi (Director Legislative) appointed as acting Secretary Special Duties and Mr. Inyang Clement Titus (Director of Accounts) elevated to the post of Secretary, Finance and Accounts.

Nwoba Andrew (Director Administration) was elevated to the position of acting Secretary, Planning and Legislative Budget.





