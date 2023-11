Just in: Naira Redesigned: CBN directs Banks to issue new, old notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all its branches across the country to continue with the issuing of various denominations of both old and redesigned banknotes.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the CBN Director, Corporate Communications, Isa AbdulMumin.

The statement was posted on the CBN X official handle on Wednesday.

The directive is in response to reports of cash shortages in major cities, despite earlier assurances from the apex Bank about sufficient cash availability nationwide.

CBN post reads: “For the avoidance of doubt, while reiterating that there are sufficient banknotes across the country for all normal economic activity, we wish to state unambiguously that every banknote issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria remains legal tender and should not be rejected by anyone, as stipulated in Section 20(5) of the CBN Act, 2007.

“Accordingly, branches of the CBN across the country have been directed to continue to issue different denominations of old and redesigned banknotes in adequate quantities to Deposit Money Banks for onward circulation to bank customersWe wish to restate that all denominations of banknotes issued by the CBN remain legal tender. In line with Section 20(5) of the CBN Act, 2007.”

“No one should refuse to accept the naira as a means of payment”.

CBN advised the public to accept all CBN-issued banknotes currently in circulation and guard against panic withdrawals.

CBN restated: “We reaffirm that there is sufficient stock of currency notes to facilitate normal economic activities. Furthermore, to reduce the pressure on the use of physical cash, members of the public are again advised to continue to embrace alternative modes of payment”.