JUST IN: NAF aircraft crashes in Kaduna

An aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has crashed in Kaduna.

The media house, which has links to Nigeria’s security institutions, said the aircraft is a training aircraft.

“While details of the incident are still sketchy, sources told PRNigeria that two pilots were onboard the aircraft at the time of the incident”.

NAF is yet to speak on the crash as at the time of filing this report.

Kaduna is presently one of the states most troubled by suspected bandits in Northern part of Nigeria.

Hundreds of people have been killed or kidnapped in the state in the past year.

Recently, suspected bandits attacked a moving train, killing some of the passengers and kidnapping many others in the process. PRNigeria