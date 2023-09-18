Just in: Mohbad: Lagos inaugurates investigation team to singer’s death

The Lagos State Police Command has inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe the mysterious death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa said Monday “Do not forget, we have unique access with INTERPOL. Everybody linked to it (the death of Mohbad) will be identified and they will be brought to establish their level of involvement,”

Mohbad, a former signee of Marlian Records owned by Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley. died at the age of 27.

“From inception, we recognised Mohbad was a force to be reckoned with. His music gave so many people love and light. Mohbad touched us all with his heartfelt lyrics, story telling, infectious smile and energy. The news of his passing has left us with a permanent hole in our hearts,” Fashola said in his reaction to the death.

In another post on his Instagram handle, he posted a video of the late singer with the caption, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Rest in perfect peace my broski

Naira Marley, while mourning the death of Mohbad described him as “more than an artiste or signee but brother and dear friend” to him.

He said this via his Instagram handle last Friday night, in a statement personally signed by him, on behalf of the Marlian Record label.