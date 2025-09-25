Just In: Makinde cuts short leave, resumes duty ahead of Olubadan installation

Governor Seyi Makinde has notified the Oyo State House of Assembly of his intention to officially resume duty ahead of schedule to personally oversee the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.

This is contained in a letter he wrote, which was received and acknowledged by the House of Assembly.

The House on Thursday, September 25, 2025, acknowledged the Governor’s resumption notice during plenary, which was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Muhammad Abiodun Fadeyi, on behalf of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin.

Makinde, who had earlier informed the Assembly that he would be on leave from August 29 to September 29, explained in his letter that the cultural and historical significance of the Olubadan’s coronation made it necessary to cut short his vacation.

“I shall resume duty tomorrow, 25th September 2025, and hereby assume the full functions of the office of Governor of Oyo State,” the Governor stated in the letter.

He also expressed appreciation to his deputy, Barr. Bayo Lawal, for holding forth as Acting Governor during his absence, adding that Lawal would now revert to his substantive role.

Also Read

The Assembly welcomed the Governor’s decision, describing it as a demonstration of leadership and respect for Ibadanland’s cultural heritage.

The lawmakers unanimously adopted the resumption notice and commended the Executive for its proactive role in the coronation plans.

More so, the House reaffirmed its support for traditional institutions and praised the administration’s efforts to ensure a hitch-free enthronement ceremony for the new monarch.

Governor Makinde is expected to play a central role in Friday’s historic event, where Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja will be formally crowned as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland at Mapo Hall.