Just In: Loaded fuel tanker falls in Apongbon, Lagos Island

A tanker loaded with diesel has fallen at Apongbon area, in Lagos Island

The truck was moving from Mainland, inward Island.

According to the traffic report on Bond FM 92.9 monitored by The Eagleonline, residents in the vicinity have besieged the accident spot and started scooping the leaking diesel from the tanker.

The emergency workers have been called upon to attend to the situation, so as to avert large scale disaster in the area and Its environs.

The incident, it was learnt has affected flow of traffic, especially inward the Island from Mainland and Eko bridge.