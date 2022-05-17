Subscribe
en English
Just In: Lawan secretly picks Yobe East Senatorial form of APC

By No Comments1 Min Read

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has secretly picked Yobe East Senatorial Form after picking Presidential nomination of All Progressive Congress (APC).

Findings revealed that Lawan was number four on the list of aspirants that picked nomination form from Yobe state.

Lawan who has been in the National Assembly since 1999 may have appeared before Senate Screening Panel of All Progressive Congress (APC).

Senator Orji Kalu had claimed last week that nine Presidential aspirants had stepped down for Lawan.

