Just in: Lagos Assembly rejects Abayomi, Omotoso, 15 other commissioner-nominees, confirms 22

The Lagos State House of Assembly has rejected 17 out of the 39 commissioner-nominees submitted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Daily Trust gathered that the lawmakers who had earlier berated the list when it was submitted weeks ago, confirmed 22 names.
Some of the nominees rejected by the lawmakers include former Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi and former Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.
Those confirmed include:
Hon. Layode Ibrahim
Mobolaji Ogunlende
Dr. Dolapo Fasawe
Hon. Bola Olumegbon
Idris Aregbe
Abisola Ruth Olusanya
Moruf Akinderu Fatai
Kayode Bolaji-Roberts
Engr. Abiola Olowu
Toke Benson-Awoyinka
Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih- Awokoya
Yakub Adedayo
Lawal Pedro SAN
Tunbosun Alake
Gbenga Oyerinde
Dr. Adekunle Olayinka
Dr. Jide Babatunde
Afolabi Ayantayo
Tokunbo Wahab
Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu
Jamiu Alli-Balogun
Abdulkabir Ogungbo
The rejected include:
Folashade Adefisayo
Prof. Akin Abayomi
Yomi Oluyomi
Folashade Ambrose
Barakat Bakare
Gbenga Omotosho
Engr. Olalere Odusote;
Dr. Rotimi Fashola
Bolaji Cecilia Dada
Sam Egube;
Olalekan Fatodu
Solape Hammond
Mosopefolu George
Engr. Aramide Adeyoye
Seun Osiyemi
Rotimi Ogunwuyi
Dr. Olumide Oluyinka
Details later…