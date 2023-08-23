Just in: Lagos Assembly rejects Abayomi, Omotoso, 15 other commissioner-nominees, confirms 22

The Lagos State House of Assembly has rejected 17 out of the 39 commissioner-nominees submitted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Daily Trust gathered that the lawmakers who had earlier berated the list when it was submitted weeks ago, confirmed 22 names.

Some of the nominees rejected by the lawmakers include former Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi and former Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

Those confirmed include:

Hon. Layode Ibrahim

Mobolaji Ogunlende

Dr. Dolapo Fasawe

Hon. Bola Olumegbon

Idris Aregbe

Abisola Ruth Olusanya

Moruf Akinderu Fatai

Kayode Bolaji-Roberts

Engr. Abiola Olowu

Toke Benson-Awoyinka

Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih- Awokoya

Yakub Adedayo

Lawal Pedro SAN

Tunbosun Alake

Gbenga Oyerinde

Dr. Adekunle Olayinka

Dr. Jide Babatunde

Afolabi Ayantayo

Tokunbo Wahab

Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu

Jamiu Alli-Balogun

Abdulkabir Ogungbo

The rejected include:

Folashade Adefisayo

Prof. Akin Abayomi

Yomi Oluyomi

Folashade Ambrose

Barakat Bakare

Gbenga Omotosho

Engr. Olalere Odusote;

Dr. Rotimi Fashola

Bolaji Cecilia Dada

Sam Egube;

Olalekan Fatodu

Solape Hammond

Mosopefolu George

Engr. Aramide Adeyoye

Seun Osiyemi

Rotimi Ogunwuyi

Dr. Olumide Oluyinka

Details later…