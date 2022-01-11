JUST IN: Ladoja absent as kingmakers meet to ratify Lekan Balogun as Olubadan

Members of the Olubadan-in-Council met on Tuesday to ratify the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Lekan Balogun, as the new Olubadan.

However, a former governor of the state, Senator Rasidi Ladoja, was absent at the meeting.

Ladoja, who governed the state between 2003 and 2007, is the current Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The absence of Ladoja and some other kingmakers reportedly affected the announcement of a new Olubadan.

It was learnt that Osi Olubadan, Otun Balogun, Osi Balogun, Ashipa Balogun, Ekerin Balogun and Iyalode, Seriki (vacant), Otun Balogun, Osi Balogun, Ashipa Balogun, and Ekerin Balogun needed to be present at the meeting to validate the selection of the new Olubadan.

Some of those at the meeting were the Balogun of Ibadanland, Owolabi Olakulehin; Tajudeen Ajibola; Eddy Oyewole; Abiodun Kola-Daisi; and Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe.

The President-General, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, Chief Oluyemisi Adeaga, was also at the meeting.

