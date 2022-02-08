Just In: Kidnapped Kaduna Catholic priest regains freedom

Rev. Fr. Joseph Danjuma Shekari abducted by bandits on Sunday night, has regained his freedom.

The bandits had stormed the St. Monica’s Catholic Church, Ikulu Parish, in the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped the priest at 11:30pm on Sunday night.

The bandits killed one of his aides – the cook- during the attack.

But in less than 24 hours after the attack that claimed the life of the priest’s cook, the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan on Tuesday announced the release of the priest by the bandits.

The Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo, in a statement, said the priest was released by his abductors around 10:30pm on Monday.

The statement read, “With hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our brother, Rev. Fr. Joseph Danjuma Shekari, who was abducted by armed persons from the Rectory at St. Monica’s Catholic Church Ikulu in Kauru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, on Sunday February 6, 2022.

“Fr. Shekari was released around 10.30pm on Monday February 7, 2022.

“As we pray for the repose of the soul of his cook who was killed during the attack, we want to thank all those who have offered prayers and entreaties for his release.

“We pray God to hasten the release of those who are still in the hands of their captors.

“All our Priests are directed to kindly celebrate Mass of Thanksgiving to God for the quick release of Fr. Shekari as well as Mass for the dead and for the departed cook of Fr. Shekari.”