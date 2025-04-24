Just In: Keyamo in closed-door meeting with aviation unions over strike

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, is currently holding a high-level closed-door meeting with the leadership of key aviation unions, the Permanent Secretary, and heads of aviation agencies.

The meeting aimed at addressing the ongoing strike that has crippled operations in the aviation sector.

Present at the meeting are top representatives of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), including Comrade Ochema Abba (General Secretary) and Comrade Oluchi (Deputy President), as well as officials from the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), led by Comrade Alale Adebayo (President General) and Comrade Ambore Samson (Chairman).

The emergency talks come in response to a nationwide industrial action that has disrupted airport operations, flight schedules, and other aviation services, leaving thousands of travelers stranded.

Keyamo, who convened the meeting at short notice, has assured all parties of his commitment to resolving the issues raised by the unions.

“We are taking this seriously. I’m here with all relevant agencies to listen, to act, and to find common ground. We will resolve this soon,” the Minister reportedly said at the start of the deliberations.

While the specific demands of the unions are yet to be officially disclosed, sources say they include concerns over workers’ welfare, unpaid allowances, and implementation of past agreements with government authorities.

The meeting is still underway as of press time.

More details to follow…

END.

Post Views: 21