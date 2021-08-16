JUST IN: Kayvee exits BBNaija show

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Kayvee has withdrawn from the show for medical reasons.

He is one of the four new housemates who were a sort of twist to the show as the organisers brought him along with Queen, JMK, and Michael after a week into the season 6 edition of the reality TV show.

In a brief read by the Head of House, Pere, Biggie said Kayvee has consulted his doctors and has decided to withdraw from the show.

“As you all know your fellow housemate, Kayvee has been unwell. He has consulted with his doctors and decided to withdraw from the show.

“He sends his greetings and asks that you help him pack his bags.”

Earlier, his handler debunked the report that he needed a psychiatric evaluation.

Recall that some housemates had earlier stated that they didn’t quite understand KayVee and his problem, as the latter was becoming weird by the day in the BBNaija house.

One of the housemates, Whitemoney said, “He went to the washing machine that was in use by someone else and turned it off. He went to the tap, opened it, and washed his face, he looked at us, hissed, and left. Is this a prank? This is not funny.”