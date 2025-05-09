Just In: JAMB releases 2025 UTME results, withholds 39,834 others

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday announced the release of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, results.

This is as the board disclosed that it is withholding the results of 39,834 candidates over issues relating to examination irregularities.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, stated this on Friday while officially releasing the 2025 UTME at an ongoing press conference.

Oloyede also disclosed that 80 suspects across the country are currently under interrogation for examination fraud, with Anambra State leading the pack with 14 suspects.

He added that while 467 underage candidates met the prescribed minimum score, 50 were engaged in cheating scandals.

