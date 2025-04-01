Just In: I’ve been arrested by Immigration but don’t know my offence – Bobrisky laments

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has alleged that he has been arrested by Nigerian immigration officials.

Bobrisky made the claim in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

He wrote: “Guys, have just been arrested by immigration in Nigeria. I don’t know what I did o.”

His alleged arrest comes months after he revealed he had left Nigeria to focus on his mental health

Though, the Nigerian Immigration Service has not released an official statement regarding the alleged arrest but speculations indicated that it might be an act of APRIL FOOL from the embattled crossdresser.

Details later…



