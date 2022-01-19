Court orders FG to pay Nnamdi Kanu N1b over damage to his property

An Abia State High Court has ordered the Federal Government to pay the sum of N1 billion for damage to the property of the detained Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu

Kanu, through his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, had approached the court seeking N5 billion damage against the Federal Government over the alleged invasion of his father’s house on September 10, 2017 by the military.

Justice Benson Anya in Umuahia on Wednesday in his ruling held that the invasion of Kanu’s Afaraukwu residence was notorious and brazen.

He however struck out other reliefs sought by Kanu’s legal team, including his repatriation from Kenya and continued detention by the Department of State Services.

The presiding judge also granted the relief sought by Kanu’s legal team ordering the Federal Government to issue a public apology in three national dailies over the illegal invasion of Kanu’s Afaraukwu residence.

Anya also advised the Federal Government to adopt a political resolution in dealing with issues involving the Biafra agitator.

The Nation