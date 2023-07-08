Just in: Innoson Motors withdraws cash gift to  Ejikeme 

828 828

Hours after the investigation panel set up by the Anambra State government revealed her misconduct, Innoson Vehicles has withdrawn the scholarship awarded to Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme.

A statement issued Saturday, by Cornel Osigwe, Head Corporate Communications, Innoson, indicated that the local automobile giant made the “difficult decision” to withdraw the scholarship “in response to the confirmed findings”.

Recall that the inquiry panel revealed that Ejikeme confessed to have faked her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, jerking her original result from 249 to 362.

The panel released its findings late Friday.

The Eagleonline has earlier reported the panels findings, recommendations and conclusion on the saga.

More later…