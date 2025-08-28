Just in: I’m under attack – NNPCL GCEO, Ojulari raises alarm over plot to unseat him

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Bayo Ojulari, has alleged that his life and that of the management staff of the company are under serious threat.

Ojulari said he was targeted for the reforms he has introduced in the oil and gas sector in line with the mandate given to him by President Bola Tinubu to turn around the moribund refinery.

He further alleged that some powerful elements are plotting to remove him from the seat.

The NNPCL GCEO raised the alarm when he received the delegation of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), led by its President, Comrade Festus Osifo, at the company’s headquarters, Abuja.

He also stated that efforts are ongoing to revive the moribund refineries to operate in full capacity, adding that the management is considering the NLNG module to that effect.

Responding to comments made by the PENGASSAN President on the stability of the NNPCL and stability in the oil sector, he said, despite the threats to his life and the lives of some management staff, he is determined to ensure that the refineries work effectively.

He said: “I’m not hiding to anybody. I’m not a politician. I will have to learn a bit more about politics, but it’s a development plan for me, right? And I’m ready to learn.”

Details later…

