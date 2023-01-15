Just in: Horror as terrorists burn Cleric to death in Niger

The Priest of St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church in Kafin-Koro Paikyan local government area in Niger State, Rev. Father Isaac Achi has been burnt to death by the suspected terrorists.

The terrorists also razed the catholic parish house and injured his colleague identified as Father Collins.

They were said to have attempted to gain entrance into the catholic parish house and in the course of having difficulty in gaining entrance set the parish house ablaze.

It was also gathered that Achi’s colleague, Rev Father Collins was shot on the shoulder while trying to escape from the scene.

Niger Police Command has since confirmed the incident stating that police tactical teams attached to Kaffin-Koro Division have been drafted to the scene.

Niger State police Spokesman DSP Abiodun Wasiu said that before the police tactical team got to the scene, the terrorists had escaped.

He added that the corpse of Father Achi was recovered while Father Collins was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

