Just in: Gov. Sanwo-Olu slashes Lagos bus fare

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced a 50 per cent slash for the State’s bus fare.
The measure, according to Sanwo-Olu’s Special Assistant on New Media, Jubril Gawat in a tweet Monday was part of palliatives to cushion the effect of the recent fuel subsidy removal.
The tweets read: “FLASH: Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu has announced Palliatives to cushion the effect of the Fuel subsidy removal:
“- 50% reduction on Lagos Buses from Wednesday.
“- 25% reduction in Yellow buses fees which will be announced officially by their body.”
The post added that a 25 per cent cut in yellow bus fares will formally be announced by the State’s Parks Management Committee.