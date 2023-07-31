Just in: Gov. Sanwo-Olu slashes Lagos bus fare

828 828

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced a 50 per cent slash for the State’s bus fare.

The measure, according to Sanwo-Olu’s Special Assistant on New Media, Jubril Gawat in a tweet Monday was part of palliatives to cushion the effect of the recent fuel subsidy removal.

The tweets read: “FLASH: Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu has announced Palliatives to cushion the effect of the Fuel subsidy removal:

“- 50% reduction on Lagos Buses from Wednesday.

“- 25% reduction in Yellow buses fees which will be announced officially by their body.”

The post added that a 25 per cent cut in yellow bus fares will formally be announced by the State’s Parks Management Committee.