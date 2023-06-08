Just in: G5 Governors meet Tinubu  

President Bola Tinubu is presently in a meeting with members of the defunct ‘G5 Governors’ at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although the reason for the visit is yet to be known, it is believed Makinde and the former Governors would be seeking to take advantage of their cordial relationship with the President for political gain.

G5 group is made up of Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde; former Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Ifeanyi Ugwuwanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) – all members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

With Thursday’s visit, it makes it the third time Wike and Makinde meet with President Tinubu within less than a week.