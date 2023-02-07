Just in: Fuel, Naira scarcity protests rock Abeokuta

Protests broke out in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital Tuesday as residents trooped out and besieged the roads and streets over biting scarcity of cash and the attendant excruciating pains.

Aladesanmi, Fajol and Somorin in Obantoko area of Abeokuta were taken over by the protesters, making bonfires and chanting anti-CBN songs

In the process, the popular and central Sapon branch of First Bank was vandalised as the protesters attempted to set it ablaze.

The Ogun Police Command Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the protest to The Nation, said officers are monitoring the situation to prevent destruction of property and loss of lives.

Oyeyemi, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said a group of boys is involved, stressing the Command was studying the protesters to know whether they are Okada riders or not.

Although, the police stormed the locations and dispersed the protesters, still, the protesters regrouped as soon as the operatives withdrew from the scene in greater intensity and made bonfires with disused tires.

The situation disrupted vehicular movement as motorists and pedestrians ran off the road in safe directions to avoid being attacked.

The Nation.