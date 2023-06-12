Just In: Former Italy’s Prime Minister, Berlusconi, dies at 86

Former Italy’s Prime Minister, flamboyant media mogul and politician, Silvio Berlusconi is dead.

Berlusconi died at 86, in hospital in Milan, after being treated for a lung infection and leukaemia.

The late politician was Prime Minister four times and each time, it seemed his political career was over, but he always managed to bounce back.

Nine years after he was banned from public office due to tax fraud, he was back in parliament, elected to Italy’s Senate before he turned 86 in September 2022.

It was often his private life – his fondness for surrounding himself with young women, and the ensuing scandals – that made global headlines.

His funeral will be held in Milan Cathedral Wednesday, the diocese confirmed Berlusconi was the former owner of AC Milan – ex-captain Paolo Maldini said.

“Thank you for everything, president” Maldini added.