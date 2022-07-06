Just In: Five die, 551 Kuje prison inmates at large

One Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel and four inmates have been confirmed dead during the attack on the Kuje custodial center.

Boko Haram terrorists had attacked the centre and freed inmates, including 64 of their members held in the custody in the attack that lasted hours on Tuesday night.

A statement on Wednesday by the Service spokesperson, Umar Abubakar, said the terrorists used explosives on the centre’s fence and its main entrance to gain access to the facility.

It read, “In furtherance to my earlier press release on the unfortunate attack by gunmen suspected to be terrorists, I wish to state that the attackers broke into the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje using explosive devices through the main entrance and the fence of the facility respectively, killing a personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) attached to the Custodial Centre and living three (3) personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service seriously injured.”

He added that a total of 16 inmates and three custodial officers were injured during the attack.

Umar, however, said 879 inmates escaped from the facility while 443 had been recaptured and 551 are still at large.

He said the service would collaborate with the National Identity Management Commission to track all the fleeing inmates.

“The Service will deploy its Corrections Information Management System in synergy with National Identity Management Commission to track all fleeing inmates and return them to custody.”

He also dismissed claims that DCP Abba Kyari escaped from the centre during the attack.

Umaru said, “This is also to confirm to the general public that DCP Abba Kyari and other VIPs held in the facility did not escape. They are presently in custody, hale and hearty.

“The public is also informed that some of the attackers were killed while some escaped with gunshot wounds. We, therefore, appeal to hospitals and other medical institutions and practitioners to report anyone that comes to them for treatment for gunshot injuries to the nearest law enforcement agency.”