Just in: Fire razes residential building in Ikosi Ketu, Lagos

Fire has reportedly razed a residential building Monday evening, on Aladelola Street, Ikosi Ketu, a Lagos suburb.

The fire was still raging as at the time of filing this report, while emergency responders – officials of the Fire Service were making efforts to put out the inferno.

It was gathered that the water in the first tank of the fire service truck got exhausted, with another truck coming in afterwards.

Residents were seen panicking as they lamented, seeing the fire razing the building. The Punch





