Just In: Finally, Boris Johnson resigns

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to head for the House of Commons as parliament discusses Brexit, sitting on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, in London, Britain, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

The United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has finally resigned from his position.

His resignation will pave the way for a successor to replace him as British prime minister after dozens of his ministers quit his scandal-hit government.

Following his resignation, British Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, called for “calmness and unity” Thursday after Johnston quit as Conservative Party leader following a series of scandals and an exodus of cabinet ministers.

 “The PM has made the right decision. The Government under Boris’s leadership had many achievements — delivering Brexit, vaccines and backing Ukraine. We need calmness and unity now and to keep governing while a new leader is found,” she tweeted from Bali where she is scheduled to attend a G20 ministerial meeting on Friday.

Details later…

