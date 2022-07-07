Just In: Finally, Boris Johnson resigns

The United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has finally resigned from his position.

His resignation will pave the way for a successor to replace him as British prime minister after dozens of his ministers quit his scandal-hit government.

Following his resignation, British Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, called for “calmness and unity” Thursday after Johnston quit as Conservative Party leader following a series of scandals and an exodus of cabinet ministers.

“The PM has made the right decision. The Government under Boris’s leadership had many achievements — delivering Brexit, vaccines and backing Ukraine. We need calmness and unity now and to keep governing while a new leader is found,” she tweeted from Bali where she is scheduled to attend a G20 ministerial meeting on Friday.

Details later…