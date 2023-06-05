Just in: FG, NLC meet over subsidy removal

The Federal Government FG and Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) are presently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja over last week fuel subsidy removal.

NLC’s President Joe Ajaero is leading the Labour team to the meeting, which was gathered commenced around 5:51 pm.

The Organised Labour last Wednesday met with the government team but the meeting ended in deadlock and was rescheduled for Sunday.

Also, NLC was absent at Sunday’s meeting alleging that it was ambushed by the government with the announcement of a new price template by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Ajaero has denied that there were dissenting voices within the NLC ranks.

Among the demand of TUC and NLC was revert to the old pump price for meaningful negotiation to take place.

On the side of government’s team at the meeting were a former Edo State Governor and one time NLC President, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPCL Mele Kyari; the Chief of Staff to the President Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila; Hon. James Faleke, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju among others.

