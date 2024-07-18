Just in: FG makes U-turn, pegs 16 years as minimum age for tertiary institution admission

The Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, has retracted his earlier statement, where he directed the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, to admit only candidates who have attained 18 years in tertiary institutions.

Mamman had earlier announced, during an ongoing policy meeting organised by JAMB, in Abuja on Thursday, that only applicants who were 18 years and above were eligible for admission into tertiary institutions.

Stakeholders in the meeting kicked against his statement, noting that it’s illogical for a 16-year-old student to pass WAEC, JAMB and be denied admission.

Also Read:

Reacting to the open protest, the minister later accepted the suggestions of the stakeholders that candidates from 16 years and above should be eligible for this year’s admission while the law would apply from next year.

Post Views: 5