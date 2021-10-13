JUST IN: FG activates no-vaccination-no-work policy from December

From December 1, all Federal Government employees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test result to access their offices.

Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 pandemic and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, announced this during the Committee’s briefing in Abuja.

“With effect from 1st December, 2021, Federal Government employees shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours to gain access to their offices, in all locations within Nigeria and our Missions.

“An appropriate service wide advisory/circular will be issued to guide the process,” he said.

He also informed that the PSC had decided, after a proper review of development within their borders, to relax the restriction imposed on travellers from Brazil, Turkey and South Africa.

“Over several months, four countries were placed on high level restriction for travelers from such countries. The PSC has after a review of the developments in these countries, decided to remove South Africa, Turkey, and Brazil from the restricted list.

“As you are aware, the UK has eased restrictions on fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria to the UK with effect from 11th October. Nigeria welcomes this development and assures that the PSC shall continue to review Nigeria’s protocols based on global developments, science and national experience”, he said.

Speaking on the diplomatic row with the United Arab Emirate (UAE) over travel band due to testing conditions, the SGF said that the Aviation authorities in collaboration with the diplomatic sector have made reasonable progress in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with discussions still ongoing with the UAE Authorities to resolve the impasse.

He also said that two major religious festivities (Salah and Christmas) are approaching and the nation shall be experiencing increased passenger traffic in and out of the country, which can also witness large gatherings during the event.