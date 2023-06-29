Just in: Fashola, Ambode, Sanwo-Olu, others meet at reception for Tinubu  

Two former Governors and the incumbent of Lagos, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode and Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Thursday met for the first time after their tenure and since assumption to office.

The Chief Press Secretary CPS to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile disclosed this in his official Twitter handle.

The trio, the tweet indicated met at the Lagos House, Marina for the first time in over four years at a reception organized by Governor Sanwo-Olu in honour of President Bola Tinubu who is presently in Lagos to mark Eid-el-Kabir celebration still underway.

Among other notable APC Chieftains at the reception are: the Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Kadiri Hamza, Ekiti Senator, Opeyemi Bamidele among others.