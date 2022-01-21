Just in: Explosion kills scores in Bogoso town, Ghana

Many people were feared dead in an explosion that rocked Bogoso, a town in western Ghana Thursday evening.

As at the time of this report, efforts to rescue injured persons were still on.

According to local authorities, the explosion occurred when a mining truck carrying explosives for a gold mine collided with a motorcycle.

“A total of 17 people have unfortunately been confirmed dead, and 59 injured people have been rescued,” Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said in a statement released overnight.

“It is a truly sad, unfortunate and tragic incident, and I extend, on behalf of the government, deep condolences to the families of the deceased, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery.

“The Police, Armed Forces and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) are coordinating efforts to contain the situation, and I have also instructed NADMO to see to it that rapid relief is brought to residents of the town.

“Government will spare no effort to ensure a rapid return to a situation of normalcy for residents of Apiate”, the Minister said. The Nation