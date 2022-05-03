Ex-media aide to Ganduje declares to contest for Kano governorship

Tanko Salihu, former media aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, has declared to contest for the governorship of the state in 2023.

The aide, who defected few weeks ago to the Peoples Redemption Party, made this known through his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday morning.

He tweeted: “In the name of Allah, I trust in Allah; there is no might & no power but in Allah.

“My dear family, friends and well wishers, this is to announce to you my intention to contest for Governor, Kano State, under our great party PRP.

“My official declaration will take place this Friday.”