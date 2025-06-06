Just In: Ex-CJN Mohammed Uwais dies at 89

A former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, has died at the age of 89.

The former CJN died in the early hours of Friday, according to the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State, Dr Kayode Ajulo.

Justice Uwais served as Chief Justice of Nigeria from 1995 until his retirement in 2006.

Born on June 12, 1936, in Zaria, Kaduna State, Uwais began his legal journey after being called to the Bar at Middle Temple, London, in 1963.

He commenced his career as a State Counsel in the Northern Region of Nigeria and steadily rose through the judiciary, culminating in his appointment as a Justice of the Supreme Court in 1979.

He was elevated to the office of Chief Justice of Nigeria in 1995.

Following his retirement, he chaired the Presidential Electoral Reform Committee inaugurated by late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

The committee included prominent figures such as Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah and human rights lawyer, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN.

Justice Uwais is survived by his wife, Mrs. Maryam Uwais, a lawyer and human rights advocate who served as Special Adviser and Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programmes under President Muhammadu Buhari.

