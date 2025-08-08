Just In: English, Maths pass rate jumps to 62.9% after WAEC revises SSCE results errors

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced a significant upward review of the number of candidates who obtained credit passes in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, in the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

According to the examination body, 1,239,884 candidates, representing 62.9% of the 1,969,313 candidates who sat for the examination, now have the required credits, following a review of the results released earlier in the week.

The new figure indicates a sharp improvement from the initial 754,545 candidates, or 38.32%, earlier recorded as meeting the benchmark for admission into tertiary institutions.

WAEC attributed the change to the correction of errors detected in the marking of serialized objective questions, which had affected the original computation of results.

Both papers are key to securing university admission in the country.

