Just in: Ekiti Assembly elects new Speaker

Ekiti lawmakers have elected the former leader of the Government Business, Gboyega Aribisogan as the new Speaker of the State’s House of Assembly.

Aribisogan, who hails from Ijesha-Isu in Ikole Local Government Area, was sworn in at the plenary Tuesday by the clerk of the House, Mr. Tola Esan.

The election of a new Speaker followed the demise of the late Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye. The former Speaker died after suffering cardiac arrest.

Afuye, represented Ikere Constituency 1 at the Assembly.

He died on October 19 at Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH). He has since been interred last Friday in his country home, Ikere-Ekiti.





