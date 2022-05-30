Just In: EFCC produces Okorocha in court for alleged fraud

Former Imo Governor Senator Rochas Okorocha is at Federal High Court in Abuja for arraignment on charges of money laundering and related offences.

He was brought to court by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Okorocha was forcefully arrested in his Abuja home last Tuesday.

The serving senator and presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress was said to allegedly fail to honour EFCC’s invitation.

EFCC had filed 17 charges against him and the senator is expected to be arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo.

Details later…