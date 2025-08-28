Just In: Deji orders closure of market, shops in Akure for festival

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has directed the closure of markets, shops and stalls in Akure on Friday, August 29, 2025, for the observance of the Amole Festival.

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the traditional ruler, Mr Michael Adeyeye, on Thursday in Akure.

“The closure becomes obligatory as part of the necessary rites in observing the age long tradition of the Amole Festival.

“There will be no opening of markets, shops, stalls, or trading under any guise during the festival.

“Residents, market women and shop owners are kindly enjoined to abide by this directive and ensure strict observance of the rules,” Adeyeye said.

He said that only pharmaceutical shops and patent medicine stores were exempted from the closure during the festival.

He, however, said that there would be no restriction of human and vehicular movements during the festival.

